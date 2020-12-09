Cameroon’s government announced on Tuesday it is working to release some jailed prisoners in a bid to ease tension following the first-ever regional elections that took place last Sunday.

“The decision has been taken to ease the measures taken to foil the insurgency launched by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM),” the country’s Minister of Communication and government spokesperson, Emmanuel Rene Sadi said in a statement released two days after the elections.

“Several persons arrested within the context of the insurgency have already been released. Others will also be released as the legal proceedings unfold,” he added.

The election for regional councillors, which was boycotted by the CRM citing a “biased” electoral code, took place in a “prevailing calm in the country”, Sadi said.

In September, security forces arrested several members of the CRM after the party organized nationwide protests to oust President Paul Biya.

Sadi said, the government is open for “dialogue and consultations” to find solutions to the political problems facing the country. Enditem