Cameroon pledges to contribute more to IFAD

Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Ngute on Monday pledged that the Central African nation will increase its financial contribution to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a UN specialized agency.

Ngute made the commitment after meeting with Ruth Farrant, IFAD’s director of the Financial Management Services Division.

“We have received his assurance that shortly Cameroon will be increasing its contribution to IFAD’s mandate. This is satisfying,” Farrant told reporters after the meeting in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde.

“Cameroon-IFAD: the state of cooperation is good. Our country relies heavily on agriculture and fisheries for its economic growth and development. I confirmed the formal intention of the government of the Republic to contribute to IFAD 13,” Ngute said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday night.

In close to two decades, IFAD has invested more than 200 million U.S. dollars in Cameroon in initiatives that seek to transform smallholder agriculture, increase food security and rural incomes, Farrant said, adding that a new project called the Aquaculture Entrepreneurship Promotion Program, which will boost the country’s aquaculture production, will soon kickstart.