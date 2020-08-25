Cameroon President Paul Biya on Tuesday hold talks in Yaounde with Thierry Hot, special adviser to Burkina Faso President Christian Kabore, on the fight against terrorism and COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from Cameroon’s presidency.
The meeting “was about security, about fighting COVID-19 and also about governance. We are sharing experiences of good practices in those sectors,” Hot told reporters after the meeting.
Hot noted a convergence of views between Yaounde and Ouagadougou on all the topics discussed, which, he said, reflects the excellent relations between the two countries.
