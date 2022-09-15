Cameroon provides relief assistance as floods displace thousands

At least 2,000 flood-affected people in Obala, a subdivision in the north of Yaounde, the Cameroonian capital, have received relief materials provided by the government.

Cameroonian Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji on Tuesday handed food items, blankets, mattresses, and first aid drugs to the flood victims.

“We came here to help victims of the floods. We hope that this (assistance) will make them feel at home and not feel abandoned,” Nji told reporters at the event.

Floodwaters as a result of heavy rains swept through the subdivision, destroying bridges and homes and disrupting schools’ operations.

Cameroon has been experiencing unusually torrential rains since mid-July, causing flooding, especially in the Southwest, Littoral, and Far North regions, according to residents.

Douala, Cameroon’s economic capital, has particularly experienced the worst flooding in decades, with most areas of the city inundated. Enditem