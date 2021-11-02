Cameroon reports cholera case in capital

Cameroon’s minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie confirmed one cholera case in the capital Yaounde on Monday, with nine other cases reported in the country’s Ekondo Titi locality of the Southwest region.

He said, health officials confirmed the case in late October.

“The minister of public health urges the population to be more cautious and respect control measures,” Malachie said in a statement on Monday evening, stressing that citizens need to respect hygiene and sanitation measures to stay safe.

Cholera is a highly virulent disease characterized in its most severe form by a sudden onset of acute watery diarrhea that can lead to death by severe dehydration. Enditem