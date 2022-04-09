Cameroon reports no new case of COVID-19 for 7 consecutive days

Cameroon has reported no new case of COVID-19 for seven consecutive days, according to the country’s Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda.

“For the first time since March 5, 2020, our country has just gone a week without a single COVID-19 patient in our hospitals. Congratulations to the health soldiers,” Manaouda said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“But the fight continues because COVID-19 is not over yet. Let us redouble our vigilance and get ourselves vaccinated,” he added.

Cameroon’s success in curbing the pandemic is thanks to good measures implemented by the government, public health expert Robert Djomo told Xinhua.

“We have ensured that many people are vaccinated, social distancing is respected, wearing of face mask is mandatory and the citizens have listened to their government,” Djomo said.

According to the World Health Organization, from March 2020 to April 5, 2022, there have been 119,544 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,927 deaths in Cameroon. As of March 21, a total of 1,558,668 vaccine doses had been administered, according to the country’s Ministry of Public Health.

Cameroon reported its first coronavirus infection on March 6, 2020, an imported case from Europe. Enditem