At least 160 street children, including those from neighbouring countries, have been rescued since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Cameroon, Minister of Social Affairs Pauline Irene Nguene said Thursday.

“We started an operation to extract them (street children) from the streets since April 1. For the elders, we tried to distribute sanitary kits for them to be protected,” Nguene told reporters after a weekly cabinet evaluation meeting on the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Children were “doing well” and “well taken care of,” she added.

Though no street child has tested positive since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the country on Mar. 6, a “zero street children” project plan is in progress as part of preventive measures and response to COVID-19 for street children, said authorities.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute stressed the need to protect vulnerable people, especially children who are at risk in the current environment caused by COVID-19 crisis, and “to ensure their safety and healthcare.”

As of Thursday, Cameroon has reported 19,142 COVID-19 cases with 411 deaths and 17,651 recoveries, according to the government.