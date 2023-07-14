Cameroon Road Accident Leaves Five Dead

At least five people died early Friday in a road accident in Cameroon’s Littoral Region, according to the police.

The accident occurred at 3:00 a.m. local time in the Bare locality of the region when a passenger bus collided head-on with another vehicle, local police said.

Among the deceased was Blaise Kalaba, a renowned Cameroonian comedian, who was killed alongside four other persons who were traveling in his vehicle that collided with the passenger bus.

At least five other people injured in the tragedy were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Such accidents in Cameroon are often linked to the poor state of roads and drivers’ ignorance.

The Ministry of Transport estimates that 1,500 people die in road accidents each year in the Central African nation. Enditem