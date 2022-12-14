Cameroon ruling party members die due to mysterious disease

At least 10 members of Cameroon’s ruling party Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) have died in a village in the Centre region, where the capital Yaounde is located, over the past three days, reportedly due to the spread of a mysterious disease, officials said on Tuesday.

Alfred Raymond Minkoumou, sub-prefect of Ngomedzap subdivision said the deaths occurred in Nnom Nnam village of the subdivision which is located some 95 km from Yaounde.

“A probe has been ordered into the sudden deaths even as villagers fear the spread of an epidemic and also practice of witchcraft,” Minkoumou told Xinhua by phone.

Guy Noa Essomba, president of Ngomedzap sub-section of CPDM said, the party was saddened by the death of the “respected” members and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Local media reported that the death toll rose to 15 early Tuesday.