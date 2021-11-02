Cameroon security forces rescue seven kidnapped children in North region

Cameroon’s security agents have rescued seven children who had been kidnapped by armed gangs in the North region of the country, the National Gendarmerie said on Tuesday.

Government forces in collaboration with members of the vigilante launched sweeping security operations against kidnappers in late October in several localities of Lagdo sub-division that led to the rescue of the children.

“These operations led to the release of seven children from the hands of their kidnappers and the arrest of two other individuals who were supplying them with food and supplies. Their interrogation made it possible to arrest four other accomplices,” the National Gendarmerie said in a statement.

The statement stressed that the suspected kidnappers will answer for their actions before a military tribunal.

Since January, Ladgo has been at the center of violent kidnappings by heavily armed bandits who target children and people traveling on highways for ransom.

The National Gendarmerie will continue with investigations in order to permanently eradicate the phenomenon of child abduction and hostage-taking with ransom demands, the statement added. Enditem