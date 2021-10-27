Cameroon seeks to foster stronger synergy of development initiatives to revamp economy

Cameroon is working to forge synergy with actors of local development in a bid to speed up economic growth, the country’s minister of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Social economy and Handicrafts Achille Bassilekin III said on Tuesday.

Bassilekin III made the remarks in the capital Yaounde at the start of a three-day exhibition of locally made products.

“(We are going) to put together all government institutions, local councils and representatives of various sectors of our society including social entrepreneurs,” the minister told reporters after opening the exhibition.

“We are going to come up with a roadmap that will indicate what kind of synergy to be put in place to optimize the transfer of resources that the state is injecting yearly in local communities in these social economic units and also to ensure that we can rally these actors so that they can become actors of development in local councils,” Bassilekin III added.

He said the approach was timely and vital to revamp small businesses, including those run by women and young entrepreneurs that have been greatly affected by containment measures against COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem