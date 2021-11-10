Cameroon seeks to increase 2022 state budget to boost economy

The Cameroonian government aims at increasing the 2022 state budget in a bid to boost and activate the economy in an accelerated manner, Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze said on Monday.

“There is a slight increase in the growth rate as far as the world’s economy is concerned and this increase, we will have it in our economy here in Cameroon. This is the reason why we think that our budget will increase,” Motaze told reporters after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

The Central African nation targets 3.8 growth rate, the minister said during the meeting that was dedicated to examining the draft budget which will be tabled to parliament for scrutiny later this month.

The budget targets sustainability of public debts, execution of the national development strategy 2020-2030, reinforcement of mobilization of non-petroleum revenue and security and health coverage, according to officials who did not disclose the amount.

Motaze said the government was counting on the private sector to revamp the economy.

“With the COVID-19 (pandemic), our private sector has been facing a lot of difficulties and what we have to do is to help them so as to boost the economy.

This is why we could have increased some taxes, but the decision has been taken not to increase them because we have to help them so as to enable them to revamp the economy,” he added. Enditem