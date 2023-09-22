Cameroon sees surge in voter registration for 2025 elections

Elections Cameroon (Elecam), Cameroon’s electoral body, on Thursday reported a “significant” increase in the number of registered voters.

Cameroon hopes to register more than 10 million voters before the next presidential, legislative and municipal elections in 2025. The number of voters has stood at 7,523,184, Chairperson of Elecam Enow Abrams Egbe said during a meeting in the capital of Yaounde to review the activities of the electoral body.

There was renewed interest among women and youth to register on the electoral list, Egbe said, adding that young people and women represented 36.28 percent and 46.31 percent, respectively.

“In view of these very encouraging results, there is reason to hope, while expecting new biometric equipment, that our overall performance will be more satisfactory in the future,” Egbe said.