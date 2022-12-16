Cameroon seizes 4.2 tons of cannabis

Cameroon National Gendarmerie has seized 4.2 tons of cannabis and arrested three suspects for alleged links to a drug trafficking network, the gendarmerie said in a statement on Thursday.

After receiving tips, security forces carried out an operation in Mangna village in Bafia subdivision located some 130 km from the capital Yaounde where cannabis is planted, the statement said.

The banned substance, concealed in bags ready to be transported to Yaounde, was seized in the cannabis plantation and three individuals were arrested on the spot, according to the gendarmerie.

“It should be noted that the cultivation of Indian hemp and cannabis is the main business of the local population, which to date constitutes one of the solid bases of drug supply. The National Gendarmerie is resolutely committed to fighting this phenomenon,” the statement said. Enditem