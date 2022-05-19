Cameroon separatists impose lockdown to disrupt national day activities

There was renewed fighting on Wednesday as separatist fighters in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest began imposing a three-day lockdown in the regions.

Residents in Bamenda, Anglophone Cameroon’s largest city heard multiple gunshots in several parts of the city as government forces and separatist fighters clashed.

Locals interviewed by Xinhua said all sorts of activities in most parts of the regions were not operational.

“People are scared to move freely. We started hearing the gunshots on Monday. Mainly military and official cars are circulating in the town,” a resident in Bamenda who asked not to be named told Xinhua by phone.

Cameroon will celebrate 50th anniversary of National Day on Friday but separatists have warned that they do not want celebrations to take place in the regions where they are fighting to create an independent nation.

On Monday, security officials said additional troops and ammunition have been dispatched to secure the regions during and after the event. Enditem