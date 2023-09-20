Cameroon squad for WAFCON qualifier named

Jean Baptiste Bisseck, the head coach of Cameroon’s national women’s football team, announced a 23-player roster on Monday for the upcoming first-round qualifiers against Kenya for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The squad features star forwards, including team captain Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene and Ajara Nchout Njoya. Additionally, nine players from domestic leagues have been included.

Notably absent are first-choice goalkeeper Ange Bawou and defender Estelle Laura Johnson.

Cameroon will welcome Kenya’s Harambee Starlets at the Reunification Stadium in the commercial hub of Douala this Friday. The team will then head to Kenya for the return match just four days later.

The triumphant team from these qualifiers will go on to face the winner of the Gabon vs. Botswana match in the second round. The champion of that round will earn a spot in the 2024 WAFCON, set to be hosted by Morocco.