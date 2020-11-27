Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute said Wednesday the government plans to create 500,000 jobs in 2021.

Cameroon will adopt new pro-employment measures and enhance its support for key groups of job-seekers, Ngute said in the capital Yaounde while presenting the 2021 government plan of action to the National Assembly.

He said that access to vocational training will be improved by diversifying sectors and increasing training in new centers while making efforts to support market entities and create jobs.

Cameroon will improve its healthcare and educational systems, revamp its economy and agriculture and enhance the security of its territory and citizens, Ngute added.

He stressed that the success of the action plan will “largely depend on the behaviour of COVID-19 pandemic” that has so far slowed down economic growth.

Upon discussion and adoption of the action plan by the parliament, the Cameroonian government will approve detailed measures for meeting the strategic goals, which will be implemented through field-based development plans and programs for local governments, as well as public, private and third sector organizations.