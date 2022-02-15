Cameroon Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Cameroon – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The report includes all relevant publisher research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation. Please review the Executive Summary and Table of Contents for more details.
Cameroon delays moving on with 5G
Cameroon’s mobile market dominates the country’s telecom sector, accounting for the vast majority of voice and data connections. However, a combination of operator disputes, mismanagement, and laxity from the regulator has meant the market has not reached its potential.
Camtel has long held a licence to offer mobile services, yet it has failed to do so thus far. A launch of services scheduled for the beginning of 2021, under the Blue banner, has been put on hold and is not anticipated until some time in 2022. Nevertheless, a limited fixed-wireless broadband service, under the Blue Home banner, was launched in September 2021.
The third MNO Viettel Cameroon had suffered from its own internal difficulties revolving around a longstanding dispute between the two shareholders Viettel and Bestcam. Noting that the quality of services had fallen during the previous few years, and anxious to safeguard its XAF210 billion investment in the country, Viettel in November 2021 resumed talks with Bestcam.
For its part, the regulator has failed to progress with issuing a 5G trial licence to MTN Cameroon, despite appeals for a licence having been made since 2019.
Key Topics Covered:
Regional Africa Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI vs GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Country overview
- Economic considerations and responses
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
Regulatory environment
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Mobile network developments
Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Other infrastructure developments
- Major mobile operators
- Mobile content and applications
Fixed-line broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Fixed network operators
- Cameroon Telecommunication (Camtel)
- Pastel
Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- International infrastructure
Digital economy
- E-government
- E-commerce
Data Centres
Companies Mentioned
- MTN Cameroon
- Orange Cameroon
- Camtel
- Cameroon Mobile Telecommunications (CMT)
- Pastel
- CamNet
- MTN Network Solutions
- Matrix Telecoms
- Ringo
- Nextell Cameroon (Viettel)
- YooMee
