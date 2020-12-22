Cameroon on Monday began tightening security along its border with Central African Republic (CAR), sending security forces to control migrants heading for the country by land as political tension and violence escalates in CAR ahead of presidential and legislative elections on Sunday.

Gregoire Mvongo, Cameroon’s East regional governor told reporters, thousands of CAR refugees were escaping to Cameroon through Garoua-Boulai that shares border with CAR. “They (refugees) are arriving every day among them some government officials.

We are receiving them and are tightening security to make sure the situation does not deteriorate from our side,” Mvongo said after visiting the border town to assess the situation. Patrols will intensify and additional troops will be deployed to the area, according to authorities.

Last Saturday, the government accused former president Francois Bozize of an “attempted coup,” saying he plotted with armed groups and foreign mercenaries to topple the regime.

CAR government has deployed troops alongside UN peacekeepers to ensure the vote take place as planned, according to government spokesperson Ange Maxime Kazagui.