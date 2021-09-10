Cameroon tightens security measures in schools amid separatist threats in restive Anglophone region

Cameroon has tightened security measures around campuses in the country’s restive English-speaking region of Northwest following threats by some separatist fighters to disrupt classes, a government official said Thursday.

Adolphe Lele L’Afrique, the region’s governor, said the government was resolute to ensure schools open smoothly.

“A special device has been designed by the security services (to protect schools). The school family should be rest assured that all security measures will be taken to ease class resumption. We are just asking them to accompany security services in that regard,” L’Afrique told reporters in Bamenda, chief town of the region, while on a tour to ascertain school resumption in the region.

Armed police and soldiers were seen patrolling outside schools in the region as primary and secondary schools reopened Monday for a new academic year in the Central African nation. Other parts of the region have created vigilante groups to secure schools, according to security reports.

A call for school boycott by separatist leaders since 2016 in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest has badly affected education, according to officials.

“With close to 600 colleges we have in the region, close to 500 have either been partially or wholly destroyed. We’ve had about 90 teachers kidnapped and tortured. We have buried about 30 teachers, some of whom were murdered,” said Roland Ngwang, chief of secondary education for the region, Wednesday.

Separatist fighters in the English-speaking regions have been clashing with government forces since 2017 in a bid to create an independent nation they called “Ambazonia.” Enditem