Cameroon to ensure steady food supply for end of year festivities

Cameroon’s supply of food and animal products will remain stable during and after the end-of-year festivities despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said on Thursday.

Authorities reached the conclusion after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute in the capital, Yaounde.

“Food security will be assured at the end of the year in Cameroon because the production of rice, maize, cassava, plantain and potatoes are increasing. And we have an increase in market garden products,” Gabriel Mbairobe, Minister of Agriculture and Rural development told reporters at the end of the meeting.

He said the supply of animal products was also impressive compared to last year.

Trade minister Luc Maglore Mbarga Atangana said the Central African nation was working to ensure the supply of mass consumption products despite difficulties in import and export brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Enditem