Cameroon to launch road safety campaign

Cameroon will launch road safety campaign, which will run from December 15 this year to January 30 next year, according to the country’s Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Ngalle Bibehe.

Bibehe said in a statement made public on Wednesday that the campaign intended to curb accidents that are recurrent during end of year festivities in the Central African nation.

“During this campaign, emphasis will be on the respect of speed limits, the control of the alcohol and drug consumption by drivers and the fight against overloading and clandestine transport,” Bibehe said and added that all offenders will be punished by the law.

Cameroon has seen rising fatalities for the last few years, with about 1,500 deaths reported annually on the highways, according to the Ministry of Transport. Enditem