Cameroon to start 3rd phase vaccination against coronavirus

Cameroon will begin vaccinating tens of thousands of people above the age of 18 in its third phase of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination which will run from October 27-31, according to the country’s Minister of Public health Manaouda Malachie.

“Vaccination will take place in health facilities and in other public spaces in the communities such as churches, mosques, chiefdoms, administrative institutions and enterprises.

The door-to-door strategy will also be used to serve the population at home,” Malachie said in a statement made public on Thursday, stressing that the population needs to massively adhere to the vaccination campaign “to stop resurgence of the pandemic”.

Last week, health officials in the Central African nation warned of a more lethal third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic if vaccination and preventive measures are not taken seriously.

Scientists predict that the third wave of the pandemic is likely to peak at 200 cases per day.

Cameroon wants to vaccinate 60 percent of the target population by January 2023 but as of September 22, only 0.9 percent of the population had already been vaccinated, according to figures from Expanded Program on Immunization.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached 98,402 on Wednesday, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Enditem