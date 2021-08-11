Cameroon to start special operation to curb road accidents

Road officials in Cameroon will begin a special patrol operation that involves rigorous routine traffic checks in an effort to curb rising accidents in the Central African nation, the country’s Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle said on Tuesday.

The move came as one of the measures to reduce road accidents which are mostly caused by reckless driving, Ngalle told reporters in the capital Yaounde during a crisis meeting that was called after 40 people died in three accidents in less than 24 hours last week.

“The height of irresponsibility is what we see in the transport sector now. Owners of transport agencies have lost control of drivers. Some drivers now take tramadol to ‘have energy.’ They will be sanctioned,” he said.

All buses must have seat belts, speed limits must be respected, Ngalle said while announcing that two transport agencies involved in last week’s accidents have been suspended indefinitely.

About 1,500 people died from more than 16,000 road crashes annually in Cameroon, according to the Ministry of Transport. Enditem