Cameroon to strengthen efforts to ensure inclusion, empowerment of indigenous people

Cameroon will step up efforts for equal participation, inclusion and empowerment of indigenous people, the country’s Minister of Social Affairs Pauline Irene Nguene said on Monday.

Nguene made the remarks in the capital Yaounde during activities to mark the International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples.

“The specific needs of the indigenous people have to be taken into account in the national development plan and all the initiatives taken by the government. We have to continue to make efforts to make sure that no one is left behind,” Nguene said while launching a workshop to train Mbororos, a Cameroonian indigenous group on empowerment strategies.

A s part of contribution to nation building, the indigenous people will launch a campaign to enhance peace efforts in the Central African nation, she said.

“For the next week’s coming, we already have some groups to work with these young people to sensitize the population on peace and living together given the fact that we have so many crises in our country,” the minister said. Enditem