Cameroon unveils 23-players face Uganda in Olympic women qualifier

Cameroon has unveiled a 23-player roster for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games women’s football qualifier against Uganda.

Defenders Yango Grace and Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck are notably absent from the list, which includes 10 players from the local league.

The roster also features key strikers Ajara Nchout Njoya and Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene.

Uganda will host Cameroon in the first leg of the second round tie on October 26 at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, while the second leg will take place in Douala five days later.

Two teams from Africa will join 10 others to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games women’s football tournament, which will run from July 24 to August 10 next year.