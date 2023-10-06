Cameroon vows to improve teachers’ working conditions

Cameroon marked World Teachers’ Day Thursday with the country’s authorities expressing commitment to improving the working conditions of teachers.

The country’s Minister of Secondary Education Pauline Nalova Lyonga said that efforts would be strengthened to ensure the welfare and protection of teachers.

“We want them (teachers) to work under very good conditions. Government will continue to listen to them and where necessary apply methods that will make their work light and comfortable,” Lyonga told reporters in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, during activities to mark the Day.

School resumed in Cameroon in September but prolonged strike action by government school teachers has paralyzed most schools in the Central African nation.

“We want more teachers to be trained and also proportionate employment opportunities for them. And those that are already working, the government needs to take care of their wellbeing,” said Solomon Watat, a secondary school teacher.