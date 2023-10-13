Cameroon vows to intensify crackdown on fake drugs

Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie said Thursday that more efforts will be made to prevent the manufacture and sale of counterfeit drugs in the Central African nation.’

“I would like the medicine traffickers and vendors to know that we will not allow them to sell counterfeit medicines in Cameroon. We will seize their products, arrest them and they will have their day in court,” Manaouda told reporters at a press conference in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon.

“Roadside medicine, fake medicine, poorly stored or mishandled medicine kills. Let us be aware and give priority to the medicines found in pharmacies,” he added, promising future crackdowns in markets and on roadsides where the drugs are usually sold.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, the illegal sale of drugs accounts for more than 25 percent of the national drug market.

In 2020, health authorities in the country shut down six pharmaceutical companies that produced and sold counterfeit drugs as part of measures to stop the illegal activity.