Cameroon witnessing mining revival

Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, president of Cameroon’s National Assembly, on Friday said the country’s mining industry is expected to contribute significantly to the national economy as the government steps up efforts to revitalize it.

“I would particularly like to welcome what appears today to be the revival of mining in Cameroon. Whether it is industrial mining, artisanal mining or quarries, there is a dynamism in this sector whose repercussions could, without a doubt, help to boost the development of Cameroon in the long term,” Djibril said during an opening plenary of the November session of the National Assembly in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon.

Three out of 14 earmarked mining projects have effectively gone operational, he said. “This means that the desire of the president of the Republic to move Cameroon from a country with mining potential to a country of production should be accomplished in 2024 with all the resulting economic impacts.”

Cameroon has significant mineral resources, which are largely under-exploited. The contribution of the mining sector to the gross domestic product is less than 1 percent, according to the country’s Ministry of Mines, Industry and Technological Development.

In its long-term 2035 vision, the country intends to join the ranks of emerging countries with a strong industrial and mining sector, the ministry said.