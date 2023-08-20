Cameroon women’s national football team get a new coach

Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president Samuel Eto’o Fils appointed Jean Baptiste Bisseck as the new head coach of the women’s national football team on Friday.

Bisseck replaces Gabriel Zabo, who had served since 2021.

Bisseck, who previously coached men’s top division sides Canon Sportif and Coton Sport, is expected to take the women’s team to new heights, FECAFOOT officials said.

The new coach will have his first test next month when Cameroon faces Kenya in a double header of second-round qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.