Cameroonian, Central African presidents meet to discuss ties, Gabon crisis

Visiting President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera and Cameroonian president Paul Biya on Tuesday met to discuss bilateral ties and the latest developments in the Gabon crisis.

Touadera, who is also acting president of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC), said in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday that the talks were “fruitful.”

“I also benefited from his wise advice as part of my dual responsibilities as acting president of the Conference of Heads of State of CEMAC and facilitator in the Gabonese crisis,” said Touadera.

The late evening discussion Tuesday also focused on mutual cooperation in a variety of areas including cross-border security and the safe transportation of goods and services between both countries, according to a statement by the Cameroonian presidency.

Military officers in Gabon seized power on Aug. 30, after the country’s election body announced Ali Bongo had won a third term in the presidential election on Aug. 26.

Brice Oligui Nguema, president of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, was named as Gabonese transitional president and sworn in early last week. Nguema on Thursday appointed Raymond Ndong Sima as prime minister to head the transitional government.