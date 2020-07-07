Cameroonian government says reports about ceasefire talks with jailed separatist leaders “not consistent with reality”

The Cameroonian government said in a statement late Monday that reports about ceasefire talks between detained separatist leaders and government representatives are “not consistent with reality.”

The statement came after separatist leaders who are serving life sentences said on Friday they had begun ceasefire talks with the Cameroonian government, but did not reveal details of their discussions.

Emmanuel Rene Sadi, minister of communication and government spokesman, said the government is still open to dialogue to end the over three years of armed separatist conflict in the two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest.

“The government reaffirms its readiness to seek peaceful solutions to the crisis in the Northwest and Southwest regions particularly through dialogue.

It is therefore open to various contacts, initiatives and proposals to that end while preserving Cameroon’s national unity and territorial integrity,” Sadi said in the statement, while appealing to armed separatists to put an end to atrocities and embrace peace.

Soldiers will continue to protect citizens and their property in a “professional manner” in the regions, Sadi said. Cameroon government forces and armed separatists have been clashing since 2017 after the separatists declared “independence” of the two Anglophone regions.

