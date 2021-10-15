Cameroonian journalists hold maiden eye screening campaign

Cameroonian journalists on Thursday held an eye screening campaign, for the first time, as part of activities to mark the World Sight Day.

“We chose to hold the event because we realized journalists who mostly do screen-based work and are potentially at risk of effects on eyesight do rarely care about their eyes,” Eugene Ndi, Yaounde chapter president of Cameroon Association of English-Speaking Journalists (CAMASEJ) told Xinhua during the campaign that took place in the capital, Yaounde.

The screening that was carried out by eye experts was preceded by a talk on eye care for journalists.

Blindness could be avoided among journalists with appropriate eye care and test services to detect eye diseases in their early stages and poor eyesight and prevent myopia through timely intervention, health experts told journalists during the campaign.

“Prevention is always better than cure. Check your eyes and if something is happening early treatment is always better,” said Elisabeth Attha, an ophthalmologist and director of the Presbyterian Health Complex, Yaounde that partnered with CAMASEJ to organize the event.

Ndi said they hope to hold the campaign annually and extend it to other parts of the country where journalists do not have access to eye care services. Enditem