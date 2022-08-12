Cameroonian minister warns of dangerous health effects of skin whitening

Cameroonian Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie on Thursday issued a warning to consumers of cosmetic products against the dangerous health effects of skin whitening.

Products that are not regulated could cause skin cancer, skin irritation, or other health risks, Manaouda said. “We are still regulating the products, but we may soon ban some.”

His reaction came after a drinkable skin whitening product became popular in the country.

“The substances contained in these drinks such as glutathione and alpha arbutin are poisonous substances,” Manaouda said.

The Central African nation has seen a rise in the number of people using skin whitening products in recent months, but medical experts and dermatologists have warned the practice can be potentially dangerous.

Manaouda said the population needed to be vigilant and abstain from using cosmetic products that are not authorized by the government. Enditem