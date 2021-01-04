A Cameroonian UN peacekeeper was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in the Central African Republic (CAR), Cameroonian authorities said on Sunday.

The accident occurred Saturday night in Boultili, a locality situated about 56 km from CAR capital Bangui while the soldiers were patrolling in a UN vehicle, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the tragedy, but military sources told Xinhua the vehicle probably lost control and crashed.

The wounded were taken to a UN medical center to receive medical attention.

The soldiers are part of a Cameroonian contingent deployed to join the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA) which started in 2014 to protect CAR civilians under the UN Charter.

MINUSCA had beefed up operational capabilities in the CAR to help maintain stability after ragtag rebel groups threatened to disrupt legislative and presidential elections. Enditem