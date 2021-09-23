Cameroonian PM says strides made in peace building in Anglophone regions

Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute said on Wednesday, “enormous” strides have been made in peace efforts in the two Anglophone regions of the Central African nation that have been ravaged by an armed separatist conflict.

Ngute made the remarks in Buea, chief town of the Southwest, one of the two Anglophone regions while addressing participants of a commission charged to evaluate strides made after a national dialogue held in 2019 to resolve the conflict.

He said that the national dialogue granted the two regions “special status” that has so far empowered locally elected officials to initiate development projects within their communities.

“This is a pilar of national development strategy and the public needs to understand these incentives, exploit them … and usher new investment opportunities, creating new jobs, adding value to local initiatives and products and overall, to promote community driven development,” Ngute said.

The government has enhanced the promotion of bilingualism ensuring the establishment of official documents in both English and French languages, he said.

Government has created disarmament, reintegration and demobilization centres and granted full amnesty to separatist fighters who voluntarily drop their weapons and join the centres, Ngute said.

“Government has provided incentives for the reintegration of ex-fighters,” he said.

Since 2017, Anglophone separatists have been trying to form a breakaway state called “Ambazonia” in the majority French-speaking country’s two minority English-speaking regions. Enditem