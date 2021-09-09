Cameroonian PM, UN official discuss repatriation of refugees

Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on Wednesday held discussions with Raouf Mazou, Assistant High Commissioner for Operations of UN refugee agency UNHCR, on the repatriation of refugees in the Central African country.

“We … spoke of the possibility for durable solution, repatriation of some of these refugees who are here in Cameroon back to their country of origin voluntarily and also about the possibility of some Cameroonians who’ve had to cross into Nigeria or Chad for them to come back and the kind of support that can be provided for that to happen,” Mazou told reporters in the capital Yaounde after meeting with the prime minister.

He said that Cameroon is one of the countries in the world that is receiving the largest number of refugees and reaffirmed the commitment of the UNHCR to support the country.

Mazou is in Cameroon as part of a weeklong working visit in the search for sustainable solutions for people affected by the displacement crisis in the Lake Chad Basin.

According to the UNHCR, conflict, extreme poverty and changing climate have fueled the displacement of over five million people in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria.

Cameroon, the second most-affected country in the Lake Chad Basin behind Nigeria, hosts more than 1.95 people including refugees, asylum seekers and internally displaced persons. Enditem