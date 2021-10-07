Cameroonian PM urges citizens to embrace peace

Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, has called on Cameroonians in the restive Anglophone region of Northwest to embrace peace, saying that it’s the prerequisite for the development of the region.

“I bring to you a message of peace. Let us embrace peace, forgive each other and develop our region,” Ngute told a crowd at a rally in Bamenda, chief town of the region where he’s on a four-day peace mission.

He said the government also was counting on the women whose children have joined armed separatist groups to convince their children to drop their arms.

“The power of a woman is very strong. I am calling on all mothers of the Northwest region to make use of this unique connection and exceptional power of peace by talking to their children to leave the bushes, drop their arms and embrace peace,” Ngute said.

At least 13 separatist fighters dropped their arms symbolically at the ceremonial ground after the prime minister’s speech and urged other fighters to do the same.

Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest have been ravaged by a four-year armed separatist conflict since 2017.