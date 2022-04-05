Cameroonian PM urges support to private sector to spur growth

Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on Monday urged more support to the private sector to spur Africa’s economic growth.

Ngute made the remark at the 46th edition of the Permanent Conference of African and Francophone Consular Chambers (CPCCAF) that opened in Cameroon’s capital city of Yaounde on Monday.

“Private businesses play an important role in re-launching our economy. That is why good business climate for their development is of main concern to the government. This is one of the major axes of the 2020/2030 development strategy. May I use this opportunity to salute the level of cooperation that exists between Cameroon and the Permanent Conference of African and Francophone Consular Chambers,” Ngute said while officially opening the conference.

Cameroon hoped the conference will deliberate and implement concrete measures to address youth unemployment that has been skyrocketed due to the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic, said Ngute.

Created in 1973, the CPCCAF’s mission is to create and organize between consular organizations representing the private sector of member countries, bilateral or multilateral cooperation in all areas related to the development of the entrepreneurial world. Enditem