Cameroonian police urge vigilance as insecurity rises in capital

Police have urged Friday vigilance in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, following an upsurge in attacks and armed robberies.

Didier Ngah, police chief of the Center region where the capital is located, said Friday that appropriate measures should be taken to curb the phenomenon, in particular by upgrading operations and setting in motion anti-gang brigades and intensifying vigilance during security checks.

Officials said police have deployed additional manpower around Yaounde to enhance the security of vital national assets and vulnerable facilities. Enditem