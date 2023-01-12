Cameroonian president highlights importance of AfCFTA

By
Xinhua
-
0
Paul Biya
Paul Biya

Cameroonian president Paul Biya has highlighted the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), saying that it’s a “major stride” in intra-African trade.

“In the long term, it could help grow Africa’s share of global trade,” Biya said during a ceremony in the country’s capital, Yaounde, on Friday. “Cameroon is proud to feature among the seven pioneer countries that are experimenting with the export of specific products under the mechanisms provided in the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

Inequalities in global trade underscore the need for solidarity among nations, he added. Enditem

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here