Cameroonian president highlights importance of AfCFTA

Cameroonian president Paul Biya has highlighted the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), saying that it’s a “major stride” in intra-African trade.

“In the long term, it could help grow Africa’s share of global trade,” Biya said during a ceremony in the country’s capital, Yaounde, on Friday. “Cameroon is proud to feature among the seven pioneer countries that are experimenting with the export of specific products under the mechanisms provided in the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

Inequalities in global trade underscore the need for solidarity among nations, he added. Enditem