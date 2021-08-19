Cameroonian president urges greater efforts to revamp central African economy

Cameroonian President Paul Biya on Wednesday called for greater efforts to develop the economy of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) that has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic, security challenges and climate change have negatively affected growth rate of CEMAC, Biya said in the capital Yaounde at the opening of the Extraordinary Summit of CEMAC Heads of State held virtually.

“Our objective to attain sustainable development by 2030 has been seriously affected,” Biya said, adding that the region has been indebted and poverty levels increased due to the challenges.

“It’s urgent to reactivate our economy through structural reforms. We also need to improve on the business climate to permit the private sector to be involved in the revamp of economic growth,” he said.

He stressed that immunization of population was also vital to relaunch economic activities, regretting that less than 5 percent of the population has been vaccinated so far.

The one-day summit is expected to design a blueprint that will provide practical solutions on how to boost the post-COVID-19 CEMAC economy.

CEMAC is made up of Gabon, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, and Equatorial Guinea. With a total population of about 37 million, it was established to promote cooperation and exchange among its members.