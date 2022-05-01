Cameroonian senator, driver kidnapped in restive Anglophone region

A Cameroonian senator and her driver were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in the country’s war-torn English-speaking region on Saturday, officials and the army confirmed.

Regina Mundi, member of the Cameroonian senate and of the politburo of the country’s ruling party Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, and her driver were abducted at 11:45 a.m. in Bamenda, chief city of Northwest region, the army said.

The gunmen drove them in a vehicle to an unknown destination, the army said, adding that security forces were combing the city to rescue them.

The volatile city has been the epicenter of clashes between government forces and separatist fighters who are seeking to create an independent nation in the country’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017. Enditem