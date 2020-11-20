Cameroon army said Thursday its troops have killed three militants of terror group Boko Haram in the country’s Far North region.

The fighters were killed overnight into Thursday in Malika locality of the region during a confrontation between government forces and the terror group, according to the army.

The army recuperated arms and munitions after the attack. It is unclear if security forces suffered losses during the offensive.

The attack came a day after the militants attacked Satomi village in the region, killed the traditional leader of the village and “badly” injured his children, according military sources.

On Wednesday, Cameroon’s defence minister Joseph Beti Assomo said the terror group has been “significantly weakened” in the region but “has not given up.”