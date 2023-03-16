Cameroonian troops kill three separatist fighters in restive Anglophone region

Cameroonian troops have killed three armed separatist fighters in the country’s war-torn English-speaking region of Southwest, officials said Wednesday.

Viang Mekala, the prefect of the Manyu division of the region, said troops waylaid and attacked the fighters in the Eyang Obang locality of the region Tuesday evening, killing three of them and injuring several others.

Early Wednesday, corpses of the slain fighters and ammunition seized during the operation were displayed in a public place in the locality.

Since 2017, separatist fighters have been clashing with government forces in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest where they want to create an independent nation. Enditem