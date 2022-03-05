Cameroonian women exhibit products at maiden fair

Cameroonian women on Friday began exhibiting a variety of colorful handmade products in a maiden trade fair that intends to enhance and promote the skills of women.

The exhibition is organized by the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and the Family as part of activities to mark International Women’s Day which will be celebrated on Tuesday.

“Almost all the products in the various stands are produced in Cameroon. We want Cameroonian women to produce what they consume and consume what they produce,” Marie-Therese Abena Ondoa, Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the Family told reporters while visiting the trade fair site in the capital Yaounde.

“We hope that partners will assist the government and the women so that they can have access to finance to continue to produce and more importantly to reach international norms so that they can export what they produce. We have everything, we just have to meet international norms for the women to make more money,” Ondoa added.

Some of the items exhibited at the fair included embroidered and crochet products, leather-straw handbags, beaded ornaments, paintings.

The Cameroonian government will train more women to produce such items in a bid to be self-reliant and self-employed, Ondoa said. Enditem