Cameroonian women express concern over security challenges, calling for dialogue

Cameroonian women on Sunday voiced deep concerns over rising security challenges in the country and called for dialogue to end the violence.

They raised the concerns at the close of a three-day peace conference, dubbed National Women’s Convention for Peace, with attendance of more than 1,000 women from the 10 regions of the country.

“As women, we have buried our husbands and fathers, our brothers and uncles, our sisters and daughters; we have bandaged the wounds of our sons; wept and comforted our daughters who have been raped and battered, and saved them from being used as human bombs,” said a statement released at the end of the conference in the capital, Yaounde.

The central African nation is experiencing an armed separatist conflict in the Anglophone regions, terror group Boko Haram insurgency in the country’s Far North region and an incursion rebels and refugees from neighboring Central African Republic in the East region.

“We call on all key stakeholders to the conflicts to undertake concrete and immediate actions to pursue a continued and inclusive dialogue that addresses core issues around peace, solidarity and shared humanity in Cameroon and to end hostilities, immediately and permanently,” read the statement.

It was the first time ever that women in Cameroon gathered to propose concrete actions to resolve violence in the country. And the participants agreed that it was crucial for women to play a leading role in building, negotiating and defending peace. Enditem