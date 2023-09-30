Cameroonian youth pledges to peace over increased insecurity

Cameroonian youth on Friday pledged to promote peace and stability in the country at the end of a two-day National Youth Forum for Peace held in the capital of Yaounde.

Cameroon is stressed by a separatist insurgency in the Anglophone regions, Boko Haram raids in the Far North Region and encroaching disturbances by rebels from the Central African Republic in the East and Adamawa regions, and the youth were determined to step up efforts to promote lasting peace in the troubled regions, said Paschal Kum Awah, technical advisor to the minister of youth affairs and civic education.

“We empower the youth morally and physically so that they can be actors for peace. A country without peace can never emerge,” Awah told reporters.

“We have recommended that the state continue to engage in genuine and inclusive dialogue with primary actors,” said Clifford Neba, one of the organizers of the forum. “We are also calling on young people to be responsible and take up their civic responsibilities.”

“It is a time for a cease-fire, for us to sit and talk like a family and look for a way forward, because advocacy is louder than a gun,” Neba added.