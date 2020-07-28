Cameroon’s Special Criminal Court said in a report Tuesday it has recovered 9 billion CFA francs (about 14.86 millions U.S. dollars) in eight years following concerted efforts to fight the corruption.

The report, made public to the media in the capital Yaounde by officials of the court, said the money was recovered between 2012 and July 2020 through investigations and operations carried out by the court.

The report said, the court has rendered 216 judgements since its inception, indicating how serious it was and prompting many Cameroonians to practise good governance principles and ultimately reducing corruption tendencies.

Public property which belongs to the nation must be protected for the interest of all, the report stated.

The Special Criminal Court was created to judge corruption cases in 2011 but it only went operational in 2012.

It has since judged bribery and corruption cases of top government and military officials. Enditem

Advertisements