Cameroon’s defense minister vows to intensify operations to tackle Boko Haram raids

Cameroon army will intensify its operations against growing threat from terror group Boko Haram, said Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo Thursday.

“Boko Haram was really weakened in the last months by our security and defense forces but recent events indicate that we are now facing a new (threat from) Boko Haram,” Assomo told reporters in Maroua, chief town of Far North region, on the sidelines of a meeting on how to tackle new security challenges posed by Boko Haram in the region.

“We want to deeply understand the new tactics of this threat from Boko Haram and take appropriate measures to adapt to the threat. We will face the threat effectively in order to defend our territorial integrity and protect the population and their property.”

The Central African nation plans to deploy additional troops to the region to deal with the insurgency, officials said.

Assomo flew to the region Wednesday, two days after Boko Haram militants raided two outposts of Cameroonian military, killing at least 13 members of the government forces, the deadliest attack on the army in months. Enditem